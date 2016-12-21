Dennis Miller, 'Slapstick Sonata' coming to Genesee
Comedian Dennis Miller and a poetic theater piece that mixes classical music with humor will play at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre in March. Cirk La Putyka's "Slapstick Sonata" plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Set to the music of Mozart and others, the show mixes in physical comedy and circus acts.
