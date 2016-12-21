Church to host 'Do it Yourself' Messiah

The Waukegan Park District's annual Joseph A. Favero Memorial "Do It Yourself" Messiah and Carol Sing-Along will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the First United Methodist Church of Waukegan, 128 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The event features the Waukegan Symphony Orchestra and Concert Chorus. Tickets are $15 for adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.