Christmas parade, toys and food giveaway in Waukegan
The Mary's Mission & Shelter Care spread Christmas cheer Saturday with its annual Christmas parade, program, and toy and food giveaway for the families of Lake County jail inmates. The organization has been busy collecting funds and supplies to decorate floats, buy toys and food items for holiday food baskets given to the families during the event at the Lake County Community Based Corrections Center in Waukegan.
