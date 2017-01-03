Beach Park man charged with another r...

Beach Park man charged with another robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Daily Herald

A man who was charged with robbing a gas station on Dec. 23 has now been accused of robbing a Waukegan hotel on Dec. 22, according to authorities. Waukegan police Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee 52 min Informed resident 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10) Jan 2 John N in Zion 42
News Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some... Dec 28 MAYBE 3
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Dec 26 No more race card 4
red light special Dec 21 Terry 1
Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13) Dec 20 Big E 6
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,781

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC