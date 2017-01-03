Beach Park man charged with another robbery
A man who was charged with robbing a gas station on Dec. 23 has now been accused of robbing a Waukegan hotel on Dec. 22, according to authorities. Waukegan police Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waukegan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effort to thaw pipe starts fire in Gurnee
|52 min
|Informed resident
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|Why don't Santa Claus bring good presents to B... (Dec '10)
|Jan 2
|John N in Zion
|42
|Mike Pence Is Speaking In Chicago Friday & Some...
|Dec 28
|MAYBE
|3
|Undocumented Mexicans Beware
|Dec 26
|No more race card
|4
|red light special
|Dec 21
|Terry
|1
|Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Big E
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waukegan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC