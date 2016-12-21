Accomplice to murder argues killer go...

Accomplice to murder argues killer got less time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Daily Herald

Jose Horta is serving 59 years in prison for his role in the 2011 torture and slaying of a Waukegan man killed in a case of mistaken identity -- two decades more than the man who plotted the murder and the man who physically carried it out. A state appeals court upheld the sentence this week, saying Horta "greatly facilitated" the murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waukegan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
red light special Dec 21 Terry 1
Both of my Dads wear diapers (Nov '13) Dec 20 Big E 6
Lady and son dumpster diving behind Aldi's on 6... (Jun '11) Dec 13 Ananamouse 39
Rob Sherman Dec 13 Heartbroken 2
Donald Trump will make Hitler look like a Boy ... Dec 5 Blacker 2
Undocumented Mexicans Beware Dec 5 Ravio 3
Best Gym in Gurnee Dec 1 ohhello 2
See all Waukegan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waukegan Forum Now

Waukegan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waukegan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Waukegan, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC