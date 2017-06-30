Gwen Jackson

Gwen Middlebrooks Jackson, 86, entered eternal life on July 5, 2017. Mrs. Jackson was born December 7, 1930, in Farmington, Ga., the daughter of Percy B. and Ora Lee Carson Middlebrooks.

