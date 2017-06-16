Watkinsville students have math questions published in bedtime book
Maybe it's a question a hunter might answer, but actually, it prompts a more intriguing answer from an astrophysics expert who gave the answer a mathematical spin. Sebastian's question was: "Assuming you could survive the heat, how long would it take to orbit the sun in a spacecraft?" Emerson, a rising third-grader at Rocky Branch Elementary School, and Sebastian, a rising sixth-grader at Malcom Bridge Middle School, were among 50 students nationwide who had questions published and answered in the book, which the publisher said is geared at making "math a fun, natural part of kids' everyday lives, just like the bedtime story."
