Watkinsville author Gail Karwoski speaks on Declaration of Independence in Athens
Community members and families are invited to a public reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m. July 4 at Big City Bread in Athens. Oconee County author of children's historical fiction Gail Karwoski will speak on the Declaration and Georgia's three Declaration signers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
