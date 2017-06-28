UGA showcases agricultural research with 'corn boil'
Researchers at the University of Georgia's J. Phil Campbell Sr. Research and Education Center showed off recent research Tuesday in the center's annual "Corn Boil" at the farm near Watkinsville. UGA took over management of the farm about four years ago after the federal government's Agricultural Research Service determined it no longer needed the spread of more than 1,000 acres where federal agricultural scientists had conducted research for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Papa john
|3
|Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Papa john
|2
|Book signing
|May '17
|dereklgill
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC