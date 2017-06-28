UGA showcases agricultural research w...

UGA showcases agricultural research with 'corn boil'

Researchers at the University of Georgia's J. Phil Campbell Sr. Research and Education Center showed off recent research Tuesday in the center's annual "Corn Boil" at the farm near Watkinsville. UGA took over management of the farm about four years ago after the federal government's Agricultural Research Service determined it no longer needed the spread of more than 1,000 acres where federal agricultural scientists had conducted research for decades.

