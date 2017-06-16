Statham artist with flair for color a...

Statham artist with flair for color and cowboy ways wins award at OCAF show

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Amy Watts is an artist whose painting "I'll Fly Away" was inspired by an old hymnal by the same name. The acrylic piece - with a gallery of colors - won the People's Choice Award at the 2017 Members Exhibit now showing at the Oconee Cultural Arts Center in Watkinsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Book signing May '17 dereklgill 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC