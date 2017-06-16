Rev. John Andrew chapter of DAR obser...

Rev. John Andrew chapter of DAR observing 10th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Jim Flanagan made a replica birdhouse of the Elder Covered Bridge that was installed inside Patriot Park. Carrying the birdhouse are Dory Brown, left, and Lisa Douglas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Book signing May '17 dereklgill 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,818 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC