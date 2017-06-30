Oconee County blotter
TRESPASSING: On June 24, a deputy was dispatched to a home on Fern Hill Road, Bogart, where a 40-year-old woman reported someone broke a rear window to her home. The intruder climbed into the home and either moved some items around or took the items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|3
|Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16)
|Jun 28
|Papa john
|2
|Book signing
|May '17
|dereklgill
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC