OCAF, Watkinsville hosting public art exhibit throughout city

Thursday Jun 8

The city of Watkinsville and the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation have installed a public art exhibit at 27 sites throughout Watkinsville. The first exhibition, "Public Art Watkinsville: A Pop-up Sculpture Exhibit," is a continuation of a project that began last year by placing sculptures in prominent locations in the downtown area.

