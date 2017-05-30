O. Grady Cooper

O. Grady Cooper, 93, died Sunday, June 4, 2017. A native of Macon, he was the son of the late O.G. Cooper and Audrey S. Cooper of Macon, and the husband of the late Carol B. Cooper of Watkinsville.

