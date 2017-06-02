Man arrested after disturbance at Athens bar

Matthew Aaron Jones, 20, of Watkinsville was arrested early the morning of May 27 after he reportedly caused a drunken disturbance at Woodford on East Washington Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. Jones, who reportedly was armed with brass knuckles and an extendable baton, had been told to leave the bar because he was trying to pick fights with other patrons, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.