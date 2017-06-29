Fox attacks Oconee man trapped under ...

Fox attacks Oconee man trapped under 4-wheeler; holds fox by neck until help arrives

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Watkinsville man had a frightening encounter with a possibly rabid fox on Wednesday after the fox attacked the man while he was trapped under an overturned 4-wheeler. The fox's head was taken to a Georgia Department of Public Health facility to test for rabies, according to Oconee County Animal Control Director Catlyn Vickers.

