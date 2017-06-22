ESP selling raffle tickets for custom...

ESP selling raffle tickets for customized 2017 Ford Mustang

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Extra Special People is sponsoring a Fanmobile Raffle for a 2017 Ford Mustang GT as a major fundraiser to help reduce the cost for children attending its summer camp programs. Tickets are $20 each and the winner will be announced at the July 4th celebration and fireworks show at Oconee Veterans Park in Watkinsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16) 17 hr Papa john 3
Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16) 17 hr Papa john 2
Book signing May '17 dereklgill 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC