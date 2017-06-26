Athens artist has Oconee library exhi...

Athens artist has Oconee library exhibit; new one coming at Chops & Hops

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Betsey Barth Withington stands near her painting "Sky High Sky" on exhibit at the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation. An exhibit of her work is soon coming down at the Oconee County Library, but a new one goes up at Chops & Hops in Watkinsville in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man flees from Oconee police during traffic stop (Jan '16) 17 hr Papa john 3
Dos any one know where kara mo (Nov '16) 17 hr Papa john 2
Book signing May '17 dereklgill 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC