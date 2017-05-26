Workout Anytime gyms offering free me...

Workout Anytime gyms offering free memberships to veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Workout Anytime gym in Watkinsville will offer free one-year memberships to 22 military veterans as part of the Lift for 22 program. "They found that using a gym is an outlet that very much helps veterans and gives them something to look forward to," said Bret Cesak, owner of the Workout Anytime facility in Watkinsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Book signing May 16 dereklgill 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC