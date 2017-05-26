Workout Anytime gyms offering free memberships to veterans
The Workout Anytime gym in Watkinsville will offer free one-year memberships to 22 military veterans as part of the Lift for 22 program. "They found that using a gym is an outlet that very much helps veterans and gives them something to look forward to," said Bret Cesak, owner of the Workout Anytime facility in Watkinsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Book signing
|May 16
|dereklgill
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC