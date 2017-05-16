Watkinsville woman offered discount i...

Watkinsville woman offered discount in scam to fend off computer hacker

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A caller warned a Watkinsville woman in a late-night call recently that a hacker was using her computer for "acts of terrorism" and she needed to send him $300 to end this dangerous deed, according to an Oconee County Sheriff's Office report. The 69-year-old woman had unknowingly fallen prey to a scam a few days earlier when she purchased over the telephone a computer service that promised indefinite service support for her computer for $300, according to deputies.

Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

