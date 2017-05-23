Watkinsville police probe death of Og...

Watkinsville police probe death of Oglethorpe woman

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Watkinsville police continue to investigate the death last Friday of an Oglethorpe County woman, apparently from an accidental drug overdose, authorities said Tuesday. Police and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office were contacted about 2:30 a.m. last Friday after Jody Wheless Poole, 48, of Lexington was delivered in a car to the National EMS headquarters off Macon Highway, according to police.

