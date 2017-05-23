Watkinsville police probe death of Oglethorpe woman
Watkinsville police continue to investigate the death last Friday of an Oglethorpe County woman, apparently from an accidental drug overdose, authorities said Tuesday. Police and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office were contacted about 2:30 a.m. last Friday after Jody Wheless Poole, 48, of Lexington was delivered in a car to the National EMS headquarters off Macon Highway, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Book signing
|May 16
|dereklgill
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC