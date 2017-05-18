Watkinsville man charged after confro...

Watkinsville man charged after confronting sister, her fianc

Thursday May 18

Jason Len Alexander, 38, of Watkinsville was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly barged into his sister's home on Cedar Shoals Drive and threatened her and her fiancA© with a knife, Athens-Clarke County police said. Alexander reportedly entered the unlocked home uninvited, went into his sister's bedroom and put a knife to her face and threatened to kill her because of money she supposedly owed him.

