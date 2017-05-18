Watkinsville man charged after confronting sister, her fianc
Jason Len Alexander, 38, of Watkinsville was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly barged into his sister's home on Cedar Shoals Drive and threatened her and her fiancA© with a knife, Athens-Clarke County police said. Alexander reportedly entered the unlocked home uninvited, went into his sister's bedroom and put a knife to her face and threatened to kill her because of money she supposedly owed him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Book signing
|May 16
|dereklgill
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC