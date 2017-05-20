Study: Perception of high Athens-Clar...

Study: Perception of high Athens-Clarke taxes unjustified

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Clarke County sometimes gets a bad rap for having high property taxes, but it's not really justified, according to a recent study conducted by the Athens-Clarke County government's finance department. Budget analyst Matt Justus compared tax rates and taxes in Athens-Clarke County to those in surrounding counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Book signing May 16 dereklgill 1
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Oconee County was issued at May 24 at 5:46PM EDT

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC