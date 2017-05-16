Student's letter results in LongHorn rib lunch for fifth-grade class in Watkinsville

Wayne Ford/Staff Mary Matthews, seated right, was pleasantly surprised Tuesday with a lunch from LongHorn Steakhouse in Athens and a visit from her parents, Mitch and Nicki Matthews, standing at right. The fifth-grade classmates of Mary Matthews received a surprise lunch Tuesday when a group from LongHorn Steakhouse in Athens showed up at Colham Ferry Elementary School with a tray packed with barbecued baby back ribs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.