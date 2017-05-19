Athens man stripped, robbed when planned tryst proves to be a set-up
An Athens man was stripped and robbed early Friday morning during a home-invasion armed robbery at his Herbert Road house by a woman he had planned to spend the night with, Athens-Clarke County police said. The man identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Watkinsville woman who he had known for years and had recently began communicating with, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Book signing
|May 16
|dereklgill
|1
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr '17
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC