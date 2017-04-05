Watkinsville author to sign books at restored doctor's home in Maxeys

Denise Weimer's parents, Dennis and Faye Short, restored the apothecary in Maxeys, which will be open for their daughter's book signing. Watkinsville author Denise Weimer will host a signing of "Witch," the final book she wrote in the The Restoration Trilogy, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Durham Apothecary & Museum on North Main Street in Maxeys.

