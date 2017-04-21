Stroud Elementary students give back ...

Stroud Elementary students give back in annual Day of Service

Friday Apr 21

Art was part of Howard B. Stroud Elementary School's Day of Service, a three-year tradition at the Clarke County public school designed to show students that even small acts of service can make a difference. Raised flowerbeds got a new coat of paint Friday during Howard B. Stroud Elementary School's annual Day of Service.

