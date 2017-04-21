Stroud Elementary students give back in annual Day of Service
Art was part of Howard B. Stroud Elementary School's Day of Service, a three-year tradition at the Clarke County public school designed to show students that even small acts of service can make a difference. Raised flowerbeds got a new coat of paint Friday during Howard B. Stroud Elementary School's annual Day of Service.
