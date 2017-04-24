Persons Are Arrested

Jasper County deputies responded to few thefts in the last week, only reporting the arrest of a shoplifter at Ingles Supermarket, and the report of a mailbox stolen from an address on Concord Road. Persons booked into the Jasper County Detention Center in the last week, and their charges, include: *Vashon Leon Traylor, 28, Monticello-cruelty to children third degree and simple battery.

