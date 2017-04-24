Persons Are Arrested
Jasper County deputies responded to few thefts in the last week, only reporting the arrest of a shoplifter at Ingles Supermarket, and the report of a mailbox stolen from an address on Concord Road. Persons booked into the Jasper County Detention Center in the last week, and their charges, include: *Vashon Leon Traylor, 28, Monticello-cruelty to children third degree and simple battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monticello News.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Deal in works for purchase of 19th-century Watk... (May '16)
|May '16
|NAncy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC