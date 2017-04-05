OCAF offering series of art workshops this summer for young people

The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation in Watkinsville is offering a series of art workshops this summer for young people ages 12 through 18. The program, Relate & Create Workshops, is designed for teens who want to extend their art education beyond the classroom and have the opportunity to study different media under accomplished artists. Three one-week sessions are offered on visual arts including drawing, painting and pottery.

