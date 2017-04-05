OCAF offering series of art workshops this summer for young people
The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation in Watkinsville is offering a series of art workshops this summer for young people ages 12 through 18. The program, Relate & Create Workshops, is designed for teens who want to extend their art education beyond the classroom and have the opportunity to study different media under accomplished artists. Three one-week sessions are offered on visual arts including drawing, painting and pottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC