OCAF offering series of art workshops...

OCAF offering series of art workshops this summer for young people

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation in Watkinsville is offering a series of art workshops this summer for young people ages 12 through 18. The program, Relate & Create Workshops, is designed for teens who want to extend their art education beyond the classroom and have the opportunity to study different media under accomplished artists. Three one-week sessions are offered on visual arts including drawing, painting and pottery.

Watkinsville, GA

