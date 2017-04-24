Landscaping equipment stolen from tru...

Landscaping equipment stolen from truck in Athens

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Watkinsville man reported that landscaping equipment valued at $1,290 was stolen Friday morning from his work truck while he and his employees were working at a residence in the 200 block of McWhorter Drive, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
News Deal in works for purchase of 19th-century Watk... (May '16) May '16 NAncy Smith 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC