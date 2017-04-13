Chaplain's service planned Friday at ...

Chaplain's service planned Friday at Oconee Veterans Park

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation Inc. will host a Chaplain's Field Service program at 6 p.m. Friday at Oconee Veterans Park, 35000 Hog Mountain Road in Watkinsville. The annual event brings together current service members, veterans, and the local community to participate in a Good Friday service commemorating military chaplains.

