Chaplain's service planned Friday at Oconee Veterans Park
The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation Inc. will host a Chaplain's Field Service program at 6 p.m. Friday at Oconee Veterans Park, 35000 Hog Mountain Road in Watkinsville. The annual event brings together current service members, veterans, and the local community to participate in a Good Friday service commemorating military chaplains.
