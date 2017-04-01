Camera stolen from vehicle on Reese S...

Camera stolen from vehicle on Reese Street

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A Watkinsville resident told Athens-Clarke County police that between 5 and 8 p.m. on a recent evening, someone entered his vehicle while it was parked on Reese Street and took a camera that belonged to the University of Georgia. The camera, a Canon 7D, is valued at approximately $1,900.

