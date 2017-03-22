Watkinsville voters say - yes' to Sun...

Watkinsville voters say - yes' to Sunday alcohol sales

Fewer than 200 people voted Tuesday in Watkinsville, but those who did have authorized the Watkinsville City Council to allow alcohol sales on Sundays within the city limits. Specifically, voters on Tuesday authorized council action on sale of beer, wine and liquor by the drink in restaurants by a vote of 157-29.

