Unknown citizens memorialized at Watkinsville Cemetery

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Larry Welton, pastor of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church, gives the closing prayer during a ceremony at the Watkinsville Cemetery on Friday that included installation of a granite marker honoring the unknown citizens buried there. Vivian Jackson, right, speaks with members of the Oconee County Historical Society at the Watkinsville Cemetery on Friday.

