Unknown citizens memorialized at Watkinsville Cemetery
Larry Welton, pastor of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church, gives the closing prayer during a ceremony at the Watkinsville Cemetery on Friday that included installation of a granite marker honoring the unknown citizens buried there. Vivian Jackson, right, speaks with members of the Oconee County Historical Society at the Watkinsville Cemetery on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mon
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC