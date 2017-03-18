Oconee County blotter

Saturday Mar 18

NEIGHBORHOOD PROBLEM: On March 9, a deputy met with a man on Jefferson Avenue in Bogart, who explained residents are having a problem with a man who allows his pets to roam on other residents' property. The complainant said he found where someone had thrown feces on his home and vehicle.

