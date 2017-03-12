North Oconee student wins Cherry Blossom Pageant
Elaine Metcalf, daughter of Kim and Jim Metcalf of Watkinsville, was crowned the 2017 Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom Outstanding Teen in competition last month. In addition to taking the title, Elaine won the talent competition for her baton twirling routine and received the People's Choice Award.
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
