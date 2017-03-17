Maff's Gym' honors Watkinsville's Ext...

Maff's Gym' honors Watkinsville's Extra Special People founder Martha Wyllie

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

State Rep Chuck Williams participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at Watkinsville's Extra Special People, or ESP, along with family members of ESP founder Martha Wylllie and two of ESP's original group of campers. A sign in Extra Special People's Watkinsville gymnasium proclaims it "Maff's Gym," for ESP founder Martha Wyllie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UGA Law First Annual 5k 3 hr IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Sun Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Sat wjabbe 3
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb '17 Hoosiergirl 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC