Maff's Gym' honors Watkinsville's Extra Special People founder Martha Wyllie
State Rep Chuck Williams participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at Watkinsville's Extra Special People, or ESP, along with family members of ESP founder Martha Wylllie and two of ESP's original group of campers. A sign in Extra Special People's Watkinsville gymnasium proclaims it "Maff's Gym," for ESP founder Martha Wyllie.
