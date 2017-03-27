Earla Stewart
Earla Stewart died February 28, 2017 under the care of Pruitt Health Hospice at Brookhaven. She was born on March 10, 1926 in Watkinsville, GA to the late Earle Monroe and Eunice Thornton Poulnot.
