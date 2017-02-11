Caleb Moore
Caleb Steven Moore, 19, entered into rest Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Mr. Moore was born in Athens, the son of Mitchell Steven Moore and Sherry Clark Moore of Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|19 hr
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Sat
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC