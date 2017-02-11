Caleb Moore

Caleb Moore

Caleb Steven Moore, 19, entered into rest Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Mr. Moore was born in Athens, the son of Mitchell Steven Moore and Sherry Clark Moore of Jefferson.

