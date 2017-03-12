A 39-year-old Watkinsville man and a 24-year-old Bishop man were involved in a road rage incident on March 3 on U.S. Highway 441 near Athens Academy, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The Bishop man said the other man pulled a pistol on him and the two subsequently traveled into Athens, where Athens-Clarke County police stopped both vehicles.

