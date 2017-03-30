Bishop mayor to DOT: We need a bypass, not roundabouts
A state Department of Transportation proposal for U.S. Highway 441 in Bishop would three-lane the road as it passes through the downtown area of the Oconee County town and place traffic roundabouts just north and south of the town. Bishop Mayor Johnny Pritchett called the plan 'ridiculous' at a meeting earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb '17
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC