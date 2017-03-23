Bethel Male Chorus celebrates performing for nearly three decades

Bethel Male Chorus members are, front from left, Marvin J. Nunnally, Lee Wyatt, James Brown, MrWhorter Stroud, Robert James Sheats, Reggie Richey, Leroy Cooper, Allen Smith and Roderick Terrell; and on back from left, Darius Terrell, Mack Sheats, Jerry Willoughby, Jimmy Little, Dennis Brown, James Jones, Stanley Stroud and Standrecus Stroud. "Gospel singing is something near and dear to a lot of our churches and we don't disappoint," Bethel choir member Marvin Nunnally said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.