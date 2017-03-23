Bethel Male Chorus celebrates perform...

Bethel Male Chorus celebrates performing for nearly three decades

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Bethel Male Chorus members are, front from left, Marvin J. Nunnally, Lee Wyatt, James Brown, MrWhorter Stroud, Robert James Sheats, Reggie Richey, Leroy Cooper, Allen Smith and Roderick Terrell; and on back from left, Darius Terrell, Mack Sheats, Jerry Willoughby, Jimmy Little, Dennis Brown, James Jones, Stanley Stroud and Standrecus Stroud. "Gospel singing is something near and dear to a lot of our churches and we don't disappoint," Bethel choir member Marvin Nunnally said.

