Watkinsville's Wicked Que sauce makes final 3 in Taste of Georgia
Wicked Que's Georgia Vinegar Sauce - a sauce secretly blended in Watkinsville - is one of the three finalists in the category of barbecue sauce in the University of Georgia's 2017 Flavor of Georgia Contest. The winners of the barbecue sauces and 11 other categories of food will be announced the week of March 20-24 during the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Agriculture Awareness Week.
