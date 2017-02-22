Watkinsville CVS store clerk smells - rat;' fraud is averted
That rat happened to be an unidentified man who recently called a Watkinsville woman and conned her into believing he was an Oconee deputy and she had to pay a $505 fee for missing jury duty or go to jail. With the man staying on the phone, the woman went to her bank, then to CVS where she proceeded to purchase Green Dot cards to make the payment, according to a sheriff's report.
