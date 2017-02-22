Watkinsville CVS store clerk smells -...

Watkinsville CVS store clerk smells - rat;' fraud is averted

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

That rat happened to be an unidentified man who recently called a Watkinsville woman and conned her into believing he was an Oconee deputy and she had to pay a $505 fee for missing jury duty or go to jail. With the man staying on the phone, the woman went to her bank, then to CVS where she proceeded to purchase Green Dot cards to make the payment, according to a sheriff's report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watkinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to WatkinsVillegas area Feb 1 Hoosiergirl 1
News Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia Jan '17 L Mike 7
News New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo... Dec '16 Will Dockery 3
False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ... Dec '16 wjabbe 3
News Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US Dec '16 Andrew 1
Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g... Nov '16 wjabbe 2
Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Watkinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watkinsville Forum Now

Watkinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watkinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Watkinsville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,999 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC