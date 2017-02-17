Swastika left on note at Watkinsville restaurant closed for A Day Without Immigrants

At least one local restaurant that closed Thursday in support of the nationwide A Day Without Immigrants protest returned Friday to find out exactly how some in the community feel about the decision. A note on the door of the Taqueria la Parrilla in Watkinsville telling customers it was closing for the day was defaced with a swastika and comments of "Build the wall" and "You just got your last peso from my family."

