Panel discussion at OCAF set for styles of woodworking

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation in Watkinsville will host a 90-minute PechaKucha panel discussion on the Intersection of Commercial Woodworking and Fine Art Furniture Making at 7 p.m. Friday. Matt Hobbs, co-founder of the Sons of Sawdust, will moderate the panel, which will include wood artists Eric McKenna, Jay Wiggins , Michael McDunn and Tad Gloeckler, with comments by exhibition curator Abraham Tesser.

