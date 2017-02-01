Oconee County buys planning time with sewer allocation buybacks

Oconee County is buying more time to deal with its looming wastewater woes and put the government in a better position to manage the county's surging growth. The five-man Oconee County Commission adopted a policy allowing the county's public utilities department to buy back unused sewer allocations when they go untapped more than three years, aiming specifically at four subdivisions that were allocated sewer capacity for more than 1,300 units but were never built.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.