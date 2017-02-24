Oconee County blotter
BAD LOAN: ON Feb. 16, Deputy Joshua Dudley met with a 37-year-old Bogart woman who reported she allowed a friend to borrow her debit card and the friend withdrew too much of her money. The deputy told the woman this was a civil matter, but the woman then said her friend had also been getting her to buy "pills and weed" for her.
