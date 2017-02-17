Oconee County blotter
THEFT: On Feb. 6, Deputy Mike McKeel met with a resident of Acorn Creek Court, Bogart, who reported he ordered $120 worth of merchandise through Amazon which was supposed to arrive Feb. 6. The package did not arrive and a check with the U.S. Postal Service showed the package was actually delivered to a home on Persimmon Court. However, when a deputy asked the residents of this address about the package, they said they knew nothing of its delivery.
