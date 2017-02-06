Monroe teen charged in robbery of Watkinsville teen
Watkinsville police arrested a Walton County teenager Friday on an armed robbery charge that alleges he was involved in the robbery of a teenager in the backyard of his home. Police charged Robert Coleman Fitzpatrick, 17, of Monroe with the Jan. 21 robbery that occurred on VFW Drive, the same street police headquarters is located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Watkinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to WatkinsVillegas area
|Feb 1
|Hoosiergirl
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
|New act Laughlin brings male-female harmony duo...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|3
|False Statements on Sandy Hook and CIA Hacking ...
|Dec '16
|wjabbe
|3
|Ghanaian doctor honoured in the US
|Dec '16
|Andrew
|1
|Comment to Dan Everett on Flagpole article on g...
|Nov '16
|wjabbe
|2
|Armed man in custody after 6-hour manhunt
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watkinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC