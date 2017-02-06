Monroe teen charged in robbery of Wat...

Monroe teen charged in robbery of Watkinsville teen

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Watkinsville police arrested a Walton County teenager Friday on an armed robbery charge that alleges he was involved in the robbery of a teenager in the backyard of his home. Police charged Robert Coleman Fitzpatrick, 17, of Monroe with the Jan. 21 robbery that occurred on VFW Drive, the same street police headquarters is located.

